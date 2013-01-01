FAQ

Can I use Raindrop.io for free?

Absolutely! Raindrop.io is completely free to use indefinitely.

You can use it on unlimited devices and create unlimited bookmarks and collections in all plans.

How is the Pro plan different from the Free?

In short you will have full-text search, permanent copies of your bookmarks, nested structure of collections, more space for uploads, cloud backup and tools to keep your bookmarks clean.

Can I collaborate with other people without paying?

Of course!

Do I have to pay for my nested collections to keep them accessible?

No. Don’t worry, we won’t charge you for hosting your nested collections. The great news is that all your nested collections remain accessible even if your subscription ends or you’ve switched to the Free plan. But on Free plan you can't create any new nested collections.

Do you have monthly and yearly billing options?

Yes! We offer either monthly or yearly billing options. The yearly billing option is always cheaper (usually ~20% discount).

How is the payment being processed? Can I pay with Paypal?

We handle billing via FastSpring. It's the same payment provider used in companies such as Adobe, Sketch, DaisyDisk and other. We do not handle your credit card information directly.

Paypal is fully supported, select it as your payment method on checkout.

What happens if I cancel my paid plan?

When you cancel your plan, you will remain on the plan until the end of your billing cycle, at which time the plan will be canceled.

Do you offer refunds?

30-day money back guarantee. To do this, please contact us.

What happens if my payment fails? E.g. an expired credit card.

Your account email will be notified after each failed payment. Payments may be retried up to 4 times within the next week. After this, if the payment did not succeed, you will be downgraded to the Free plan.