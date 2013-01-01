-20%
Absolutely! Raindrop.io is completely free to use indefinitely.
You can use it on unlimited devices and create unlimited bookmarks and collections in all plans.
In short you will have full-text search, permanent copies of your bookmarks, nested structure of collections, more space for uploads, cloud backup and tools to keep your bookmarks clean.
Of course!
No. Don’t worry, we won’t charge you for hosting your nested collections. The great news is that all your nested collections remain accessible even if your subscription ends or you’ve switched to the Free plan. But on Free plan you can't create any new nested collections.
Yes! We offer either monthly or yearly billing options. The yearly billing option is always cheaper (usually ~20% discount).
We handle billing via FastSpring. It's the same payment provider used in companies such as Adobe, Sketch, DaisyDisk and other. We do not handle your credit card information directly.
Paypal is fully supported, select it as your payment method on checkout.
When you cancel your plan, you will remain on the plan until the end of your billing cycle, at which time the plan will be canceled.
30-day money back guarantee. To do this, please contact us.
Your account email will be notified after each failed payment. Payments may be retried up to 4 times within the next week. After this, if the payment did not succeed, you will be downgraded to the Free plan.